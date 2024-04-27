Raiders may live to regret letting son of Hall of Famer fall to AFC West rival
They could have created a great father-son legacy!
The Raiders certainly had their chances.
20 years after Jerry Rice played his last game with the Raiders, the team had their chance to create the NFL's next great father-son story. Rice's son, Brenden, was a draft eligible wide receiver this year, and midway through the final day on Saturday, was still available.
The team had over a half dozen picks to work with on the Draft's final day, and Rice was available for most of them. The team doesn't really need wide receivers – Davonte Adams, Jakobi Myers, and Brock Bowers (not technically, but you get it) is a pretty good start – but still, it would have been fun. Instead, the Chargers took Rice in the 7th round.
Kinda makes you wonder what could have been. The Rice family legacy could have truly been a Raiders legacy, and definitely not another team that he's associated with. But now, they're going to have to play his son twice a year for the foreseeable future, and they may end up regretting that a whole lot.*
(*They realistically won't end up regretting it but it's the very end of Draft weekend and we're all a little bit losing our minds. This is what that looks like.)