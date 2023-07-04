Las Vegas Raiders: Moves to make before 2023 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are inching towards training camp, but some moves still need to be made before it kicks off.
By Brad Weiss
- 1. Get Josh Jacobs's contract done
The biggest storyline for the Raiders right now revolves around Josh Jacobs, who dominated the NFL landscape on the ground last season. Jacobs not only led the NFL in rushing yards, but also all-purpose yards, proving to be one of the best running backs in the league during his age-24 season.
At only 25 years old, Jacobs is ready for his next contract, but after not signing his franchise tag this offseason, his contract status is up in the air. The truth is, paying money to a running back is never smart business, but Jacobs is a different case due to his age, and the fact that he can be a weapon in the run and passing games.
In 2022, Jacobs put on a season that Raiders fans had not seen in some time, becoming the first Raiders running back to lead the NFL in rushing yards since Marcus Allen did it way back in 1985. The Raiders are in a great position at running back for years if they can get Jacobs signed to a long-term deal, and with question marks on that side of the ball, he is certainly not one.