Raiders must avoid QB in 2025 NFL Draft, draft this sensational star RB
By Mike Luciano
The mock draft prognosticators seem to have already penciled in the Las Vegas Raiders for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Gardner Minshew nothing more than a veteran placeholder and Aidan O'Connell looking like a backup, this fit seems like a logical one.
With Georgia's Carson Beck, Miami's Cam Ward, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe just a few of what is suddenly looking like a much deeper class than originally believed, the Raiders could find their next leading man for the next decade. However, drafting a quarterback can be a very risky proposition for a team like Las Vegas.
Picking a running back, especially in a class that is regarded as the best in years, could be a way to help whoever is under center. Zamir White and the rest of the backfield are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing, ahead of only the Cowboys. Luckily for Vegas, there is a star emerging as the clear RB1 in this class.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has run for a college football-best 845 yards (180 more than second place) and 13 touchdowns in just four games while averaging a preposterous 10.3 yards per carry. With an uncanny ability to break tackle, Jeanty could be an instant starter for the Raiders.
Raiders must target Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft
Jeanty's low center of gravity and thick lower body help make him a broken tackle machine. When paired with some exceptional vision as a ball-carrier and a hard-charging style, Jeanty is rising above backs like Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins or Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon.
Excluding a game against FCS Portland State where all the starters were removed early, Jeanty has run for at least 192 yards and scored at least three touchdowns in each of his games for the Broncos this season. That production won't keep up, but that uncommon level of efficiency will get Tom Telesco interested.
Jeanty's problems right now stem from a lack of amazing overall speed. His initial burst is just OK, and there's reason to suspect he won't be as adept at breaking tackles when he transitions from the Mountain West to the NFL.
The Raiders will likely add a running back at some point in the next draft, barring either White or Alexander Mattison suddenly turning into Marcus Allen running the ball. Jeanty could be an immediate impact player that takes a ton of pressure off whoever ends up under center for Pierce and the Raiders.