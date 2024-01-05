3 Raiders needing to end the 2023 season on a high note
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to cap their 2023 NFL season off with a win at home in Week 18, and these three players need a strong showing on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their 2023 NFL season at home on Sunday, as they welcome in the hated Denver Broncos to Allegiant Stadium. In Week 1 of the NFL season, the Raiders were able to take care of business on the road against the Broncos, kicking off what would become a roller coaster ride of a season.
Since that day, the Raiders have started three different quarterbacks, fired crucial personnel like their head coach and general manager, and somehow, were able to stay in the AFC Playoff race up until last weekend. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the Raiders were unable to come away with the road victory, clinching another losing season in the desert.
As we turn our attention to Week 18, and this AFC West matchup, there are plenty of Raiders who need to put together a strong game to remain in the future plans. None bigger than interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who has kept the Raiders in every game he has coached this season, even though the Raiders could not pull off the miraculous run to the playoffs.
Outside of Pierce, there are a handful of Raiders players who need a strong showing on Sunday against Denver, and here, we look at the three who need it the most.