Raiders news: Bleacher Report sends two Las Vegas stars packing
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of training camp, and a recent piece by Bleacher Report has them potential trading away key players.
By Brad Weiss
With training camp in full swing, there are a lot of questions surrounding the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders. The biggest of which revolves around Josh Jacobs, who did not sign his franchise tag this summer, and is not under contract as the team moves to pads next week.
This summer, we could see more moves in terms of the Raiders roster, and there are some key members of the Silver and Black who are viewed as potential trade candidates.
Over at Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine recently put together a piece laying out one trade each NFL team should make before the regular season kicks off. For the Raiders, Ballentine had them trading away two key offensive players, including one who led the NFL in rushing yards last season.
When speaking of the Arizona Cardinals, Ballentine proposed a trade that would send Josh Jacobs to the Arizona desert for a 2024 third and 2025 sixth-round pick. We recently posted three possible trade destinations for Jacobs as well, and Arizona was one of them, as they look to put key pieces around Kyler Murray.
The trade Ballentine had the Raiders making was sending Hunter Renfrow to Atlanta, but based on all the reports coming out of camp regarding how Josh McDaniels feels about him, that is not likely to happen.
Raiders new QB "One of the Boys"
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James snapped the ball to Derek Carr across the last few seasons, earning his spot as an anchor of the offensive line. Now, with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, James has had high praise for his new signal-caller, telling reporters that he is someone you want to block for, and is "One of the Boys."
There has also been chatter about there being no divas in camp this year, and a more relaxed vibe coming from the quarterbacks, words that could be tied directly to Carr. Maybe it is just a coincidence, but Garoppolo has seemingly earned the respect of his teammates right away, and even McDaniels seems a bit more relaxed going into Year 2 as head coach.