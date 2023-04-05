Raiders news: Brian Hoyer an excellent addition as QB2 in 2023
With the addition of Brian Hoyer, the Las Vegas Raiders now have two veteran quarterbacks under contract that are familiar with the Josh McDaniels system.
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in two former New England Patriots personnel to help steer the franchise last offseason, adding David Ziegler as general manager, and Josh McDaniels as head coach. It was clear from the start that team owner Mark Davis was hoping for a New England-West vibe with the organization, and that has continued to pick up steam in Year 2.
After moving on from Derek Carr, the Raiders added Jimmy Garoppolo to be their next starting quarterback, but they did not stop there. Since then, Jakobi Meyers has been added, as has Phillip Dorsett, and on Tuesday, Brian Hoyer was signed on a two-year deal to back up Garoppolo.
Following the Patriots blueprint is not a bad idea, as they have been one of the winningest franchises in sports over the last 20 years, but Ziegler and McDaniels should also be focused on blazing their own path. Hoyer is an excellent signing, bringing veteran leadership and familiarity with McDaniels, and both he and Jimmy G should be excellent mentors to whatever young signal-caller they bring in via the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former Patriots WR joins the Raiders coaching staff
Not only have the Raiders franchise been adding former Patriots wide receiver to the player roster, but on Tuesday, they added one to the coaching staff. Danny Amendola will join the Raiders 2023 coaching staff as an assistant/returners, linking back up with McDaniels after stints with the head coach in St. Louis and New England.
Have the Raiders downgraded in every way this offseason?
According to The Athletic, NFL executives feel the Silver and Black have downgraded their roster in every possible way this offseason. Mike Sando stated that McDaniels and his staff wanted familiarity, but in the end, downgraded the roster.
Love it or hate it, the Raiders franchise has been making a ton of moves in recent weeks, as they hope to improve a roster that won only six games last season. Maybe McDaniels is the problem, and this will be another failed rebuild for the Silver and Black, but the hope is that some of the winning attitude from New England can translate to the desert.