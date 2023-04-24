Raiders news: Jimmy G will have competition for starting job
It is officially draft week, and with the Las Vegas Raiders holding significant draft capital, adding a quarterback this week is not out of the question.
The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off this Thursday, and the action gets started early for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they hold the No. 7 overall pick. Of course, the Raiders could move out of the seventh selection, trading up for a quarterback, or down for more draft capital, but for now, the seventh spot is where that the occupy.
For the Raiders, this has been an offseason of change, but none bigger than at the quarterback position. Las Vegas decided it was time to pull the curtain down on quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run as the starter, a run that included zero playoff wins.
Now, the team will turn to Jimmy Garoppolo to take over at the most important position in sports, but is Jimmy G the unquestioned starter going into 2023?
Raiders plan to have competition at QB and everywhere else this offseason
Tashan Reed does an outstanding job at The Athletic, and recently, he put out a piece regarding Dave Ziegler's pre-draft press conference. One thing that stood out during the press conference was Ziegler's statement about the quarterback spot, as he plans to have an open competition for the starting job this offseason.
"“Yeah, I think we’re open to have a competition at the quarterback position and every other position on the roster,” Ziegler said."- Tashan Reed, The Athletic
That is huge news for Raiders fans, as Carr has not had any competition since winning the job as a rookie. Having good competition at all positions brings out the best in all players, so this is a welcome sign that the regime of Ziegler and company are not going to hand anybody anything.
Should it be defense or bust at No. 7 overall for the Raiders?
In a recent piece by us, we stated that the three best options at No. 7 overall are all defensive players, naming Tyree Wilson, Jalen Carter, and Devon Witherspoon. The Raiders defense has been downright terrible in recent years, and in an AFC West loaded with offensive talent, that has to change this offseason.
Of course, everything leading up to the Raiders actually turning in their selection will be hearsay from today on, so be ready for a lot of draft news coming across the next three days. The Raiders have a real chance to improve the roster this draft season, and hopefully Ziegler and company are the right group to get the job done.