Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr ranked in same tier at QB, Remembering Snake
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr, and apparently, are not downgrading.
By Brad Weiss
One of the biggest moves of the 2023 offseason in terms of the Las Vegas Raiders came at the quarterback position. Derek Carr had manned the starting job with the Raiders for nine seasons, but towards the end of the 2022 campaign, it was clear that he and Josh McDaniels were not a good match.
To change things, the Raiders released Carr in February, signing a former McDaniels quarterback in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is a solid signing for the Raiders, and according to one media outlet, the move is not a downgrade at all.
Over at CBS Sports, Will Brinson put together a piece placing all of the 32 starting NFL quarterbacks into tiers. For the Silver and Black, their former quarterback, and current signal-caller were placed in the same tier labeled, "You Can Win With Them."
Other quarterbacks included in this tier were Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, and Ryan Tannehill. All of those players are solid NFL quarterbacks who have won games in the league, but none of them has ever won a Super Bowl.
Raiders legend gone eight years today
Eight years ago, on July 8, 2015, the Raiders family lost an absolute legend in Ken Stabler. Nicknamed "Snake," Stabler is widely considered the best quarterback in the history of the Raiders franchise, Stabler led the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14.
A former All-Pro quarterback, Stabler was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1974, a season that also saw him earn Offensive Player of the Year honors as well. The ultimate Raider, Stabler epitomized what it meant to wear the Silver and Black during his ten seasons with the franchise, leading the NFL in touchdown passes twice.
Stabler was finally enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, but did so posthumously, as he passed away the year before. When you write the history of the Raiders, and even the NFL, you cannot do so without Snake.
Rest in Peace No. 12.