Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo restructures deal, Chandler Jones goes off on IG
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but there is never a dull moment in Raider Nation.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season this Sunday on the road, as the Silver and Black head to Denver to take on the Broncos. The Raiders have owned the Broncos across the last three seasons, not losing a game to them since 2019, so the hope is that they can get their season started on the right track.
On Tuesday, the good vibes of Week 1 turned sour, as Chandler Jones took to social media to shred many members of the Raiders organization.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Jones went off on the organization, general manager, and head coach, which is not something you want to see days away from the season opener. The posts were a stark contrast from previous social media posts from Jones, who could not wait for Year 12, and was seemingly healthy and happy.
Jones was the big defensive move made by general manager Dave Ziegler last offseason, but he failed miserably in his first campaign in the Silver and Black. Most weeks you did not even know he was on the field, and in the end, finished with only 4.5 sacks despite playing alongside one of the premier edge rushers in the game in Maxx Crosby.
We will see how this all shakes out this week, but it is looking like the Raiders could be without No. 55 against Denver.
Jimmy G gives the Raiders some cap relief
The Raiders went into Tuesday in the red in terms of their salary cap for the 2023 NFL season, but new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo restructured his deal to get them some space. In fact, Jimmy G created $17 million in cap space for the Raiders, a move that was necessary.
Field Yates from ESPN was first to Tweet it out:
Since joining the Raiders, Garoppolo has proven himself to be a team-first guy, putting rookie Aidan O'Connell under his wing during his first season in the NFL. Garoppolo has won everywhere he has been in the NFL, posting a 40-17 record across 57 starts, and the hope is that he can bring that winning attitude to Sin City.