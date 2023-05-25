Raiders news: Is a massive trade really on the horizon entering June?
There is still a lot of work left to be done with the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 roster, and that could include trading away some massive stars.
We are almost to June 1, and with that date could come a lot of change within the Las Vegas Raiders organization. Making moves after June 1 brings extra cap relief, and there are some big-name players for the Silver and Black that have been subject to trade rumors in recent weeks.
On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders offense should improved over last season, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo can avoid the injured list. Garoppolo is a proven winner when he is on the field, and with the Raiders, the current roster boasts elite talent in the likes of running back Josh Jacobs and wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.
The problem is, all three have recently been the subject of trade rumors, and after seeing general manager Dave Ziegler release Derek Carr and trade away Darren Waller this offseason, nobody is safe.
Raiders could move on from three massive offensive stars
Over at Bleacher Report, they put together "Packers trade proposals," and in it, they laid out a plan for Adams to go back to Green Bay. The trade would send Adams to the Packers for offensive tackle Josh Nijman and two 2024 NFL Draft picks, a haul that I believe is too small for a guy who just set the Raiders single-season receiving yards record.
Another piece of speculation that is picking up steam is Hunter Renfrow possibly heading to the Bayou to reunite with quarterback Derek Carr. Renfrow could be the odd man out with Josh McDaniels bringing in his former slot wideout from New England in Jakobi Meyers, and this is something to serious keep an eye on.
Then there is Jacobs, who was given the franchise tag this offseason in hopes the team can come to terms on a new deal with him. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing and all-purpose yards last season, but this was after the Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option, and played him in the Hall of Fame Game.
In a perfect world, all three stars will be with the Raiders in 2023, and the team takes a big step forward after a six-win season a year ago. However, this regime has not shown themselves to be afraid to make big moves, and I believe at least one of these players will be playing elsewhere in 2023.