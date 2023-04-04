Raiders news: Top QB draft prospects to visit Las Vegas
With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders should look to bring in a player that can help them right away. Last season, Las Vegas won only six games, and while they have been active in free agency this offseason, impact players are still needed on both sides of the ball.
However, Las Vegas could also be making a long-term play with the No. 7 overall pick, and may even end up picking higher to get a starting quarterback for the future. The Silver and Black brought in Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year deal this offseason, but based on his age, and history, he won't be the starter for long.
That is where the big question comes in for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft, whether or not they trade up for one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft class. Sitting at No. 7 overall, guys like CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson should be gone by the time they pick, but Will Levis could still be available.
There is also Hendon Hooker, who is rocketing up draft boards, so the possibility of a ifrst-round quarterback is definitely out there for Las Vegas.
Raiders bring in top QBs for top-30 visits
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders plan to bring in two of the top quarterbacks in this draft class this week. They hosted Will Levis on Monday, and later on this week, they will bring in Anthony Richardson, another quartrback prospect that is rocketing up draft boards this draft cycle.
Levis has been the opposite of Richardson, as some have him falling on Day 1, though Richardson could be in play as a top-3 pick. Both quarterbacks have tremendous upside, but Levis has a bit of a Zach Wilson-type feel to him going into the draft later this month.
New Raiders get their numbers
It is that time of year where we see what numbers the new members of the Silver and Black that have been signed in free agency will wear. While some were obvious, like Jimmy Garoppolo wearing No. 10, some will have a new look to them, like safety Marcus Epps rocking the No. 1 jersey.
One of the big controversies this offseason has been the Raiders giving away marquee numbers to unproven players in the Silver and Black. David Long Jr. was a nice signing for the Raiders, but many pointed to him wearing Charles Woodson's No. 24 as a downright sin.
We are inching ever so close to the 2023 NFL Draft, so you can expect a ton of movement within the draft order as we get close to Day 1. Las Vegas has prime draft capital, including five of the first 109 picks this April, so the 2023 roster is primed to look a lot different than the 2022 group that won only six games last season.