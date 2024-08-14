Raiders officially give up on recent first round pick in latest trade proposal
The devil works hard, but Bleacher Report works harder. The NFL's preeminent thought leader for Random Trade Ideas That Don't Really Make A Whole Ton Of Sense are back for their latest round of Random Trade Ideas That Don't Really Make A Whole Ton Of Sense. Naturally, the Raiders are involved. Did you really think they wouldn't be?
In their latest, which is imaginatively titled, '1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2024 Trade Block This Preseason,' B/R continues their ongoing quest to speak a Tyree Wilson trade into existence. After one year, they've seen enough. Here's their rationale.
Raiders should move on from Tyree Wilson, according to Bleacher Report
"... The Raiders, a team historically that has issues in building and sustaining a winning culture, may not have the luxury of waiting for Wilson to progress.
Despite his struggles and current spot on the depth chart, teams may still see Wilson as a raw but promising edge-rusher with upside worth taking a chance on. Trading him now could allow the Raiders to acquire proven talent or additional draft capital, which could be used to address other pressing needs, such as offensive line depth or secondary help."
He's 24! And has played exactly one (1) season in the NFL! For what feels like the 10000th time this summer, I am begging B/R to try and lose less of the forest through the trees here. Maybe learning from two of the best defensive linemen in the NFL could help! Maybe it'd be beneficial for him to continue learning from former Pro Bowl defensive player Antonio Pierce? I get the idea that having two good (not to mention well-paid) defensive linemen means that anyone else is fair game for trade speculation, but what if the Raiders zigged where everyone else zagged and ... had three?!
Historically speaking, if pass rushers aren't Pro Bowlers by the time they're 24, it's time to reshuffle the deck. And it's not like there are any good QBs in the Raiders' division anyway, so the need for depth doesn't feel all that important.