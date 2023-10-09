Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, and here is all the information you need for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 5 brings a Monday Night Football matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they play host to the Green Bay Packers inside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are coming off a tough loss to division rival Los Angeles their last time out, as the offense turned the ball over early in the game, and could not mount a furious second-half comeback.
In that game, the Raiders saw the regular season NFL debut of rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who played well down the stretch. O'Connell had some fumbling issues early, and the game was sealed on an interception thrown by him, but overall, he showed a lot of good things during the 24-17 loss.
Now, the Raiders turn their focus to the Green Bay Packers, a team looking to make some waves in the NFC North this season behind a first-year starter in Jordan Love. The Packers have gotten out to a 2-2 start to the season, but like the Raiders, lost to a division rival the last time out, falling to the Detroit Lions, 34-20 at home.
Here, we dive into all the information you need to watch this crucial matchup for both teams on Monday night.
How to watch the Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers
When: Monday, October 9, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET, 4: 15 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ABC/ESPN
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 45.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 1.5-point favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Nate Hobbs out, Jimmy Garoppolo makes his return
Looking at the Raiders injury report, one name that stood out this week was Davante Adams, who missed time in practice due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Chargers in Week 4. Playing against his former team, Adams should be a full-go for the Raiders, as he returned to practice in limited capacity on Saturday.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs is the biggest name the Raiders will miss in Week 5, so we will see how that affects the secondary. On offense, Jimmy Garoppolo makes his return after missing Week 4 due to being in concussion protocol, so hopefully that will boost the Raiders offense in a big way against this Packers defense.
Raiders have a golden opportunity to flip the script on Monday night
This game on Monday night starts a crucial three-game stretch for the Raiders, as the have three very winnable games ahead of them. The Packers have been up and down all season long, and next week's opponent, the New England Patriots, may be the worst team in the AFC right now.
After that, the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears, another NFC North team that has been inconsistent from week-to-week. If they can come away with wins over the next few games, they can push their record over .500, and in a wide open AFC, vault themselves back into the playoff picture.