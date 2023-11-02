5 Raiders players and coaches who won't be back in 2024
More changes are coming.
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines earlier this week by firing former head coach Josh McDaniels after another embarrassing outing, this time in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
It was a move that many had been longing for, for quite some time now, and it finally happened.
This Raiders team is far from done making changes, though. Next year, this roster could look a whole lot different as a good amount of players and coaches will not return.
What will they do with Jimmy Garoppolo and his contract? Will he be able to turn things around? Without delving into Garoppolo, let's look at a combination of five players and coaches who will not return to this team in 2024.
1. Brian Hoyer, QB
Whether or not Garoppolo sticks around, it is hard to see the Raiders keeping Brian Hoyer on this roster. Aidan O'Connell might be the only guy guaranteed to stick in this room, if the Raiders somehow manage to trade Garoppolo in the offseason.
The quarterback position is surely one that the next head coach is going to want his hands in on, and will want to ensure he gets it right. That might just mean cutting ties with Garoppolo and going after "his guy" in the draft next year.
Regardless, Hoyer won't be around to see it all unfold. He very well could be at the end of his career now at age 38.