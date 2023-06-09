Las Vegas Raiders: Position battles to watch during the 2023 offseason
By Jason Willis
After a 2023 season that was filled with disappointment, many things became clear when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the most glaring was the lack of depth across the roster. While the team has superstar talents in Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Maxx Crosby, the group behind those players left a lot to be desired.
Clearly, the goal of the off-season was to alleviate this. After all, the NFL season is commonly known as a war of attrition and, in order to survive, they will need to find upgrades.
Look no further than the first round where the Raiders used their first selection on pass rusher Tyree Wilson who not only gives them a premium talent but adds to a position of strength and will allow Crosby and Chandler Jones to stay fresh throughout the season.
However, with solid depth, comes position battles in the off-season. A healthy competition between teammates, these battles are an essential part of any good team and the Raiders will have no shortage of interesting decisions to make throughout training camp and the pre-season.
While we are still months away from seeing who the starters will be in week one, keep an eye on these three positions in the off-season.