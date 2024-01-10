Raiders: Positions outside of quarterback the team must improve in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders were alive in the AFC Playoff race until Week 17 in 2023, and here are three positions they must upgrade outside of quarterback this offseason.
By Daniel Davis
Interior Defensive Lineman
The Raiders have one of the best defensive ends in the league, if not the best with Maxx Crosby. However, the interior defensive line has not been playing up to par. Outside of Adam Butler, the rest of the IDL played below average the entire season.
To put it into perspective, Butler had just as many sacks as Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, and John Jenkins combined. While Maxx Crosby has been fantastic, he needs help. With the development of Tyree Wilson still in full swing, the opposite end starter went to Malcolm Koonce who played decently well during the season.
However, some big names hitting the free-agent market this season at IDL are D.J Reader, Chris Jones, Grover Stewart, Javon Kinlaw, Sheldon Rankins, and Christian Wilkins. The obvious choice here would be Chris Jones as he led the league in sacks at the IDL position with 11 and he would fit great in the 4-3 scheme with Crosby and Butler.
The other choice would be Christian Wilkins who had 23 QB hits to go along with 9 sacks.