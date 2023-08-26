Raiders preseason game today vs. Cowboys: Game time, betting odds and how to watch live
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 Preseason Week 3 action. Here are the latest odds, and how to watch live.
By Brad Weiss
The finale of the 2023 preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders has arrived, as the Silver and Black will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. To say the Raiders offseason has been a good one would be an understatement, as the team has played very well in preseason games, and actually appears to be a more complete team than they were a year ago.
Sometimes you just have to turn the page, and while Derek Carr will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Raiders history, it was time to move on. Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have made it a point to bring in 'their' guys over the last two offseason, and we will see if that equates to more than just the six wins the Raiders were able to muster last season.
Today, the Raiders take on a Dallas Cowboys team that was just in the news, as they traded away a fourth-round pick for former No. 3 overall selection, quarterback Trey Lance. It remains to be seen whether or not we will see Lance play tonight, but as was the case last regular season with Baker Mayfield playing for Los Angeles, you never know.
How to watch the Raiders at Cowboys 2023 Preseason Week 3
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
When: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 8PM ET, 5PM PT
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: No national broadcast, Local: FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 38.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 5.0-point favorites.
Live Stream: FuboTV
There are plenty of Raiders players fighting for their jobs in the preseason finale, including three that we marked as fringe guys the team may want to keep around. Jobs are going to be hard to come by when the team makes their final cuts early next week, and we also could see some new faces arrive after being cut by other teams.
Preseason finales may not win a guy a starting job, but for a lot of these players, this is the final opportunity to prove they should be with the Raiders Week 1 in Denver.