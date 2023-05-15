Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the 2023 Draft class by first-year impact
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the 2023 Draft class by first-year impact
No. 5: Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia
Moving to the defensive backfield, the Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with needs at both the safety and cornerback positions. The franchise did a good job adding veterans to the cornerback room in Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. via free agency, as well as Marcus Epps at the safety spot.
In the fifth round, the Raiders may have gotten one of the bigger steals of Day 3, selecting Georgia safety Christopher Smith II, a unanimous All-American for the back-to-back champion Bulldogs. Smith will have a chance to start right away, as he challenges both Tre'Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps for playing time.
No. 4: Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
This was the first head-scratching selection by the Raiders, as they decided to go wide receiver with the pick they got from the New York Giants in the Darren Waller trade. The selection was Tre Tucker, a talented and speedy wideout from Cincinnati who could push some veterans for playing time in Year 1.
The truth is, Tucker's impact, especially if Hunter Renfrow is not traded, will be on special teams this season. He is an outstanding return man, and there is reason to believe he could take one to the house this season.
No. 3: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
The No. 1 pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, and the first Day 1 selection of this regime was Texas Tech edge rusher, Tyree Wilson. Though Wilson does not fill an immediate need, as Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones figure to be the starters at the position this season, he is going to get plenty of passing down opportunities in Year 1.
In fact, Wilson could supplant Jones in the starting lineup if the veteran plays the way he did in the first half of last season. He is big, speedy, athletic, and powerful, so you have to believe Patrick Graham is going to find some way to get him on the field early and often in his career.