Raiders news: Get ready for the 2023 NFL schedule release
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hope to bounce back from a six-win season in 2022, and on Thursday, we will get a look at their slate for the 2023 campaign.
The 2022 season was one of disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they were fresh off a playoff berth the season before, and were primed to take the next step forward. With Josh McDaniels coming in via New England as head coach, and the arrival of Chandler Jones and Davante Adams, some expected the Raiders to make a deep run in the playoffs.
However, the season went off the rails pretty quickly, and in the end, the Silver and Black ended up with only six wins. Going into 2023, the Raiders are in a bit of a rebuild, but general manager Dave Ziegler has done an excellent job bolstering the roster, bringing in impact players via free agency, and especially the 2023 NFL Draft.
So what does the 2023 schedule look like?
Raiders 2023 schedule to be released on May 11
On Thursday, the NFL will release the schedule for the 2023 NFL season, a day that is one of the more exciting of the offseason. From there, media experts and fans can start predicting how the season may play out for their favorite teams, as we get a look at the landscape of the 18-week regular season.
This year, changes are coming once again, as there will be a game on Black Friday for the first time ever. Of course, the Thanksgiving Day slate is always loaded, but now, we will get to watch some football while families recover from a day of eating and fun.
We already know who the Raiders will be playing this season, but now is the time to see how the schedule will be laid out, and whether or not they play a bunch of games on the road in a row, have some primetime games, or even go across the pond once again. The 2023 Raiders have a lot riding on this season, and hopefully, McDaniels and his staff can turn things around in Year 2.