3 realistic trades the Raiders could make for Justin Fields
If the Las Vegas Raiders do decide to trade for Justin Fields, here are three realistic trades that could land them the promising quarterback.
By Brad Weiss
After the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders turned control over to Antonio Pierce, naming him the team's interim head coach. His first order of business was benching Jimmy Garoppolo, replacing the veteran signal-caller with fourth-round rookie, Aidan O'Connell.
In our latest Raiders 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, we had the team turning the page on O'Connell, but doing so with LSU Heisman Trophy Winner, Jayden Daniels. Daniels had a breakout season with the Tigers in 2023, and having a relationship with Antonio Pierce during their time at Arizona State, he would make sense if the Raiders retain Pierce as their head coach.
Another way the Raiders could go is to add a quarterback in free agency, as Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins could be options if they go that route. Looking at other veteran quarterbacks who may be available, the Chicago Bears could decide to move on from Justin Fields, as they hold the No. 1 overall pick, and there are some elite quarterback prospects coming out this year.
If the Raiders do decide to roll the dice on Fields via trade, here are some that they could look to entertain.