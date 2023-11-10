4 reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the New York Jets after a big win against the partner New York team last week in Las Vegas.
By Daniel Davis
The Raiders are riding high on the back of a much-needed morale boost and a team win against the Giants in front of the home crowd. As the NFL season progresses, the Raiders are still in the playoff hunt and are a fringe team that could make it if they win most of their games. This week, however, their offense will be challenged as the New York Jets have a Championship caliber defense and an ailing offense.
Here are four reasonable expectations for the Raiders this week
Raiders get 3 sacks
The New York teams are notoriously bad and this year, there isn't much of a difference. The Jets are a 4-4 team largely due to their defense keeping them in games and the offense trucking along. Zach Wilson was thrust into the starting role as Aaron Rodgers is back on the field throwing a football, but isn't ready for NFL contact yet.
This week, it's important for the Raiders to get after the passer again. While pass rush is a much-needed accolade for any team, on a team set up like the Raiders it's particularly important.