Las Vegas Raiders: 5 reasons they need to pay Josh Jacobs
Conclusion on why the Raiders need to pay Jacobs
The moral of the story, the Raiders win when Josh Jacobs carries the ball, he is literally the key to the offense running fluidly and being successful. You can’t just replace what he’s done in the last three seasons since being drafted to the team.
Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage to go with 12 TDs just last season. In three seasons, he’s rushed for a total of 4,740 yards with 40 touchdowns and averaging a solid 4.4 yards per carry. Did I mention he’s still only 25?
Nobody has been better the last three years, and last year he solidified himself as arguably the best running back in the NFL, and still with plenty left in the tank and many years to go, the Raiders need to pay him the money he deserves and continue to give him the keys to run the offense every single game for hopefully many more years to come.