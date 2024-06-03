6 Raiders candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Ryan Heckman
Anthony Brown Jr., QB
The quarterback position will be dominated by the competition between veteran Gardner Minshew and second-year pro Aidan O'Connell this summer. But, judging on the Raiders keeping three quartergbacks last season, let's assume they do the same thing in 2024.
Will it be the veteran Anthony Brown Jr. who sticks? Not so fast.
Undrafted rookie Carter Bradley has been getting some hype already this offseason. The former South Alabama standout comes into the league after two seasons which saw him throw for nearly 6,000 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions in that span.
Matthew Butler, DT
The biggest offseason addition, for this Raiders team, was undoubtedly defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who came over from Miami. The defensive line got a huge boost thanks to Wilkins' arrival, and hopefully he's able to lift those around him.
Behind Wilkins are Tyree Wilson, John Jenkins, Adam Butler, Byron Young and then Matthew Butler. Last year, the Raiders kept six defensive tackles. If the top six stay as-is, then Butler has a shot to stick. However, he'd be the first one left out if either undrafted free agent (Tomari Fox and Noah Shannon) were to make some noise during training camp.