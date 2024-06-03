6 Raiders candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Ryan Heckman
Kristian Wilkerson, WR
The Raiders' wide receiver position looks a little different than it did a year ago, but the top three remain: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and second-year pro Tre Tucker. Behind those three are newly-signed Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton. The no. 6 wideout, as it stands, is 2021 undrafted free agent DJ Turner.
But, Kristian Wilkerson did make this team last year, and he'll have a shot to do it again. Last year, Las Vegas kept six wideouts. Wilkerson currently sits at either no. 6 or no. 7, depending on how you view the depth chart.
MJ Devonshire, CB
It might seem odd including a rookie on a list of potential cuts, but seventh-round pick MJ Devonshire fits the bill. Last year, the Raiders kept six cornerbacks. At the moment, Devonshire likely checks in at no. 7 behind Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, Decamerion Richardson, Nate Hobbs and Cornell Armstrong.
You might argue Devonshire is above Armstrong, but that still leaves very little room for error on the rookie's part. Could Devonshire wind up a practice squad candidate in Year 1?