Raiders' latest QB move might tell the whole Russell Wilson story
Russ to Vegas is picking up steam...
By Ryan Heckman
Since Thursday night, whispers of the Las Vegas Raiders potentially signing former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson have been gaining traction.
Specifically, one report suggested that Wilson was being coached to sign with the Raiders by some people around him. Along with that, it was said that Wilson was also open to signing with Las Vegas.
As of Friday morning, the Raiders still have two notable quarterbacks on the roster even after the release of Jimmy Garoppolo: Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer.
As of Friday afternoon, however, the Raiders cut that short list by one more when they opted to release Hoyer.
Could the Raiders be getting ready to sign Russell Wilson?
Having cut ties with both Garoppolo and Hoyer now, the Raiders are making a very clear statement. There have been talks about the team making a move at quarterback for months now, but today, things are taking a more serious turn in that direction.
It is now a guarantee that Las Vegas is going to make a notable move at the position, and with the no. 13 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, they do have an opportunity to address quarterback then. However, in all likelihood, the Raiders will not have a shot at any of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or probably even J.J. McCarthy at this point.
With the 13th pick, Las Vegas would possibly be looking at candidates such as Oregon's Bo Nix or Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
If they opted for Wilson, it could work out real nice for Las Vegas. If you haven't heard by now, Wilson is going to be paid $39 million from Denver in 2024. Therefore, that allows another team to potentially sign him for a minimum deal.
The 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback being released by Denver will ultimately result in a record $85 million in dead money for the Broncos, but that's how desperate they were to move in another direction. While that might be a gigantic red flag to some, Wilson did actually play good football last year.
The veteran ended the year with just over 3,000 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and eight picks.