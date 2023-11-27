Raiders start hot, crumble down the stretch against Chiefs, 31-17
In the first rivalry game for the new coaching staff for the Las Vegas Raiders, we learned many things about the team.
By Jason Willis
Raiders go up 14-0 early vs Chiefs
As has been the case multiple times this season, the Las Vegas Raiders started this game red hot on offense as they walked down the field on a stout Kansas City Chiefs defense with creative play calling from Bo Hardagree.
Whether it was a jet sweep to Josh Jacobs or the eventual touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers, the opening drive was scripted quite well and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell did a fantastic job executing and getting the ball out in rhythm.
The defense, once again, played a great game in the first half and gave the offense ample opportunities to add to the lead they earned on the opening drive.
Instead, interim head coach Antonio Pierce made the questionable decision to kick a 30-yard field goal with Daniel Carlson on a fourth and one. While he would eventually miss the kick, it is coaching decisions like that which will eventually cost you the game.
Still, the team was able to add to the lead following a 63-yard rushing touchdown by Jacobs to make it 14-0 before the Chiefs started to look like themselves on offense again. Mahomes to Kelce once again looked unstoppable and Isiah Pacheco ran hard for a touchdown to tie the game at 14 going into halftime.