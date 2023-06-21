Las Vegas Raiders: Top-5 wide receivers from the past decade
By Jason Willis
1. Davante Adams
After lighting up college defenses together at Fresno State, Carr and Davante Adams got to play together once again when the Raiders traded a first and second-round pick to the Packers to acquire one of the leagues best wideouts.
While in Green Bay, Adams formed a dynamic duo with Aaron Rodgers that led to five straight Pro Bowl nominations and two All-Pro selections. As such, it was fair to wonder how Adams would fare without a future Hall of Famer at quarterback.
As it turns out, the answer was just fine as Adams finished with 100 receptions, 1,516 yards and fourteen touchdown catches. Both the yards and touchdowns were good for second best in his career.
Of course, the accolades were well known before Adams came to Las Vegas, but it is likely that Raider Nation was still surprised by the sheer dominance displayed by "17". With 141 yards and a touchdown in his first game, he had a touchdown reception in the next two games as well. In total, he would eclipse 100 yards eight times in 2022.
Although it has only been one season with the Raiders, Adams is simply too good to rank anywhere else on this list. A future Hall of Famer, when all is said and done he will be looked at as not just the best receiver of this generation, but one of the greatest of all time.