Top available free agents for Raiders to sign on Day 2 of free agency
Day 1, the Raiders made a splash. Will the action continue?
By Ryan Heckman
On Day 1 of NFL free agency, A.K.A. the "legal tampering period," the Las Vegas Raiders made some noise.
The biggest signing came when the Raiders signed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a monstrous 4-year deal worth $110 million, giving them an elite pairing with Maxx Crosby and Wilkins up front.
The Raiders still have some holes on the roster, though, and plenty of time to continue attacking those needs. One of the more notable vacancies is now at running back, after Josh Jacobs signed with Green Bay.
With keeping in mind the Raiders' top vacancies and needs at the moment, let's take a look at some of the more notable names still available in free agency, whether they would fill a big need or are simply a more recognizable name on the market.
Top NFL free agents still available on Day 2
Derrick Henry, RB
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
Joe Mixon, RB
Alexander Mattison, RB
D'Onta Foreman, RB
Cam Akers, RB
Damien Harris, RB
J.K. Dobbins, RB
A.J. Dillon, RB
J.C. Jackson, CB
Adoree Jackson, CB
Kendall Fuller, CB
Kenny Moore, CB
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Steven Nelson, CB
Patrick Peterson, CB
Dane Jackson, CB
Kristian Fulton, CB
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, DB
Tyron Smith, OT
Trent Brown, OT
Jonah Williams, OT
Dalton Risner, G
Kevin Zeitler, G
Andrus Peat, G
Cody Whitehair, G
Eddie Jackson, S
Jordan Poyer, S
Justin Simmons, S
Jamal Adams, S
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Tyler Boyd, WR
Marquise Brown, WR
Darnell Mooney, WR
Calvin Ridley, WR
Danielle Hunter, DE
Yannick Ngakoue, DE
Devin White, LB
Isaiah Simmons, LB
Patrick Queen, LB
Obviously, there are dozens upon dozens more names out there. But, these are some of the more notable ones, and potentially at positions the Raiders could be looking to address in the coming days. Of course, having Antonio Pierce as the team's new head coach, he's going to be especially keen on locking down that defense. Some of the above names that make a lot of sense under Pierce include guys like Devin White, Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Queen, all high draft picks still with a ton of upside.
How much cap space do the Raiders have left in free agency?
At the moment, the Raiders have $24.5 million left in cap space, per Over the Cap. That might not sound like a whole lot, but depending on bonuses and structuring, that's more than enough for Las Vegas to still make a notable move or two, especially knowing that they could still re-work some contracts already on the team.