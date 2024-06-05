3 trade candidates Raiders could pursue before training camp
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has not quite lived up to what many fans had hoped for, namely because of the quarterback position.
But, while we're going to see a battle between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, the rest of the roster is taking shape and Vegas has added some significant talent to key areas.
Still, there are some moves to be made as the team gets set for minicamp and, ultimately, training camp.
In a recent piece published by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, he outlined some trade candidates across the league; one for each team, specifically. Off of that list, we took three names that the Raiders should most definitely try and target before training camp gets into full swing.
The Raiders should take a shot on trading for cornerback James Bradberry
One position fans probably aren't too confident in, still, is at cornerback. Right now, it's Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones starting on the outside. Rookie fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson might have a shot at one of the jobs, too, but either way, Vegas could use some veteran depth.
The Eagles, meanwhile, have rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean joining Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Someone is going to be the odd man out, whether it be via release, trade or a simple benching.
Last season wasn't as strong for Bradberry, but his 2022 campaign is the tape Vegas could try and bank on if they swing a deal for him. Bradberry is good enough to come in and start right away, with the other spot being up for grabs between the three fellow candidates.