Raiders trade named one that would turn the NFL upside down in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders may decide to trade up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and one publication feels it would turn the NFL upside down.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick, and looking around at recent mock drafts, they could do a number of different things with the selection. However, the team could also trade the pick away for a franchise quarterback early in round one, a scenario that recently played out at another publication.
Over at Bleacher Report, Ryan Fowler named five possible trades that would turn the NFL upside down this offseason, and the Raiders were one of the teams to pull the trigger.
Raiders trade up for Jayden Daniels
In the piece, Fowler has the Raiders trading up in the first round of the NFL Draft to take their future at the quarterback position. Las Vegas has been rumored to be looking to add to the quarterback room this offseason, and one name that has stood out in the draft is Jayden Daniels.
Daniels has a great relationship with Antonio Pierce, and was even in the locker room after the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos in their season finale. The quarterback is coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season at LSU, and his arrival in Las Vegas would be one of the biggest draft picks in recent history.
The trade laid out by Fowler sends the Raiders all the way to No. 3 overall this April, as they send the No. 13 and 44 overall picks in 2024, as well as their first-round pick in 2025, and a 2026 second-round selection to the New England Patriots. Here is what that would look like.
That is some serious draft capital for Tom Telesco to send away in his first offseason at the helm of the Raiders franchise. However, it also could be a stroke of genius by Telesco, as Daniels has superstar written all over him, and with his relationship with Pierce, could be the piece of the puzzle that makes the Raiders a perennial playoff contender.
Of course, all of this is just scenarios that could play out, but for Raider Nation, this would be a best-case scenario on draft night. There are already so many talented pieces on this roster, and many feel the quarterback is the missing one, so Daniels to Las Vegas would be a dream come true for the fan base.