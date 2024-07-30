Training Camp Day 4: QB battle rages on, quotes from Luke Getsy’s presser
By Levi Dombro
Las Vegas Raiders training camp continued Monday, but before the practice began, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy took the time to speak with the media.
There were some interesting tidbits from practice as well, and a handful of players spoke after practice as well. We've got everything you need to know from today at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California.
Let's kick it off with Getsy, first and foremost.
Luke Getsy’s presser
During his interview, Getsy came across as very knowledgeable and optimistic, which is expected in this setting before the season starts. However, when he got into the details of the offense and the processes the team is going through, he showed why he was hired. He and head coach Antonio Pierce are very like-minded, and this clearly is not Getsy’s first rodeo, as he has 17 years of coaching experience.
Getsy began by giving a ton of credit to veteran wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Getsy used to coach Adams in Green Bay when he was the receivers coach, and he mentioned how cool it was to see Adams as the old guy in the room teaching others. He also called Meyers the “ultimate pro” and complimented his toughness and willingness to do anything the team asked of him. The new offensive coordinator clearly understands how valuable these two players are, not just on the grass, but in the locker room.
When asked about the tight end room and the two young players expected to see a majority of the playing time, Getsy said that they will “put a lot of pressure on them with how much stuff that they have to know” and that at times they will “be a tight end or a receiver” and other times “they have to be a tackle or a running back”. We knew that Brock Bowers was a Swiss army knife when he was drafted by the Raiders, but it seems like coach Getsy is revolutionizing the position for the Raiders and expecting each player to be a jack-of-all-trades. He even said that “the more flexibility that they give us, the better we are going to be”. Sounds like Bowers and Getsy are a match made in heaven.
It also sounds like there is a bit of an open competition for the fourth and fifth wide receiver spots on the roster. This comes in the wake of Michael Gallup unexpectedly retiring and Jalen Guyton being placed on the PUP list. He also had great things to say about Zamir White and said he was excited to see defenders “bounce off of him” when the pads get put on during Tuesday’s practice.
Perhaps the most intriguing comments from this presser are those made about rookie RB Dylan Laube. He has seemingly been the story of the draft for the Raiders as it feels like he is hyped up more than any other rookie on the roster. When asked if he could see Laube earning playing time early in his career, Getsy said “I hope so”. He elaborated on what makes Laube so special at this point in his career, saying that the game comes “natural to him” and cited his “competitiveness”, shrugging off the notion that his size will be an issue against NFL level competition.