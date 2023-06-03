Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson in a perfect spot to start his NFL career
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tyree Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is a perfect spot for him to start his NFL career.
Holding the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were in a great position to bring in a legitimate defensive star. Sure, the best cornerback was off the board in Devon Witherspoon, a player many Raiders fans would have loved to see in the Silver and Black, but Tyree Wilson and Jalen Carter were both considered top-5 talents in the draft class.
When it came time to turn in the card, the Raiders, despite the need for a defensive tackle like Carter, decided to go with Wilson. That play could end up being a stroke of genius for general manager Dave Ziegler, as Wilson is a physical freak, and joins a Raiders franchise that is loaded with edge rushers he can learn from.
Between Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, the Raiders have two perennial Pro Bowl players, and Wilson is in a perfect spot to learn and grow in Year 1 of his NFL career. However, he won't stop there, and the truth is, by the end of his rookie season, Wilson could have already unseated Chandler Jones as a starting edge rusher for the Raiders.
Raiders may have struck gold with Tyree Wilson
Carter was widely considered a can't-miss prospect going into the draft season, but off the field issues arose in a big way. That caused him to fall out of the top-3, and though he filled an immediate need for the Raiders, Ziegler decided to go with Wilson, padding a position group that will certainly be a strength in 2023.
Crosby is one of the best young defensive players in the game and is a consummate professional. He has also been through some personal struggles during his NFL journey, so he will be able to keep Wilson on the straight and narrow as he navigates life as a multi-millionaire athlete.
Wilson has everything you look for in a dominant edge rusher at the next level, including his wingspan, which measures in at 86 inches. The Raiders should have no problem getting after the quarterback in 2023, and for Wilson, his rookie season should be the start of what will be an outstanding career wearing the Silver and Black.