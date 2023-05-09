Las Vegas Raiders: Will Tyree Wilson unseat Chandler Jones as a starter in Year 1?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added an edge rusher with their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, so what does that mean for Chandler Jones?
This is an exciting week for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the NFL, as the league plans to announce the schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday. We already know who the Raiders will be playing next season, as that has been set for some time now, but this is the time when we get to see what kind of landscape they will have to navigate all season long.
As we enter May, we are starting to see the roster for the Raiders take shape, as general manager Dave Ziegler and his staff did an excellent job during the 2023 NFL Draft. Ziegler also added some quality players via free agency this offseason, so overall, his revamping of the roster was positive in Year 2 at the helm of the franchise.
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders used the No. 7 overall selection on an edge rusher, bringing in Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech. Going into the draft, the Raiders needed depth at defensive end, but it was not seen as a real priority, especially with Maxx Crosby on the roster, and assuming Chandler Jones will be healthy and productive in 2023.
But what happens with Jones now that Wilson is in the fold?
Could the Raiders start Tyree Wilson as a rookie?
Jones came into the organization last offseason as a prized free agent signing, but he more than underwhelmed in his first season in the Silver and Black. In fact, there were games where you forgot he was even on the field, which was not what the franchise was expecting from the former All-Pro edge rusher.
Going into his second season with the Raiders, there are real questions about his role, and a strong summer from Wilson could push him into be a third-down edge rusher for the Raiders. Jones is getting up there in age, and with how much of a freak athlete Wilson is, there is a chance the first-round selection starts for the Silver and Black in Year 1 over Jones.
Jones will get every chance this summer to retain his starting job, and being a rookie, it will take a monster camp for Wilson to crack the starting lineup, even as a first-round selection. The hope is that Jones can regain some of the impact he had in Arizona, Wilson is an impact player in Year 1, and the Raiders finally get a consistent pass rush.