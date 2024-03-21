5 underrated Raiders who could make a massive impact next season
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a playoff-bound season in 2024, and these five players could make a massive impact.
By Brad Weiss
Zamir White
The biggest news surrounding the Raiders offense this offseason was the fact that Jacobs left the franchise for Green Bay. In 2022, Jacobs was the best running back in the game, leading the NFL in rushing yards, but injuries, and inconsistent play derailed him during the 2023 NFL season.
His injury with four games left in the 2023 campaign gave way to Zamir White emerging as a real threat to take over as RB1 full-time. With Jacobs gone, White is going to get every chance to win the starting job, and based on what we saw last season, he should be able to gain over 1,000 yards on the ground if he can stay healthy.
White has the speed and power to run over, or around defenders, and he is certainly getting himself into game shape based on what we have been seeing on social media. The Raiders also brought back Ameer Abdullah, and signed Alexander Mattison in free agency, so while there is more than White on the depth chart, it should be his ball to start the 2024 campaign.