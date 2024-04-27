Raiders undrafted free agent tracker: Full list of every UDFA signed
Here's who will at least get a camp invite this summer.
It's done. The NFL Draft is over, and everyone has their weekend back. The Raiders made a handful of picks through the final four rounds on Saturday, and rounded out their draft class was more than a few intriguing depth pieces.
But just because the draft's ended, doesn't mean the player movement is done. Now comes the undrafted free agent signing period, which consists of a dozen or so moves each year for players who didn't get their name called this past weekend.
So, we're tracking all the Raiders' UDFA signings in the coming minutes, hours, and days. Check back here as we update with each and every signing to come.