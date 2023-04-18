Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders who may not be sticking around in 2023
Amik Robertson
The Raiders once again have issues in their defensive backfield heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, a problem that does not seem to want to go away. The Silver and Black brought back Brandon Facyson this offseason, and added some veterans in David Long Jr., and Duke Shelley, but depth and talent is still needed.
Last season, Amik Robertson had his moments for the Raiders, but entering the final season of his current deal, he could end up being cut before the season starts. There is a good chance that the Raiders use an early selection this April on the cornerback position, and with veterans arriving, as well as Nate Hobbs proving he belongs, Robertson may not have a spot in the secondary.
Las Vegas has some big decisions to make in their defensive backfield, as they have issues at the safety position as well. Robertson has had ample time to stake a claim on being one of the long-term solutions for this defense, but after one season with the new regime, he is another veteran who could be shone the door.