Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, and these five Raiders must get off to a hot start.
By Brad Weiss
Pressure mounting on veteran Raiders DT Bilal Nichols
Defensive tackle was certainly a position of need going into the 2023 NFL Draft, which made it all the more exciting when Jalen Carter was still available at No. 7 overall. However, instead of filling an immediate need, the Raiders passed on Carter, selecting Tyree Wilson, who has still yet to participate in camp due to an injury.
The Raiders did get their defensive tackle with their third pick in the draft, selecting Byron Young from Alabama at No. 70 overall. Like Wilson, Young started training camp on the injured list, but he has since returned and joined a host of players looking to take the starting spots away from both Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols.
Tillery was given a new deal to return this offseason, and I believe he should be able to retain his starting job. It is Nichols who has mounting pressure now that Young is at camp, and with veterans like John Jenkins, Kyle Peko, and Adam Butler behind him, as well as second-year players Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler, he better be ready to go this summer.