Raiders news: Top Las Vegas rookies begin training camp on injured lists
The Las Vegas Raiders need big years from their 2023 rookie class, but two of the biggest names will start camp on injured lists.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL Draft was a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, as general manager Dave Ziegler made his first Day 1 pick. Last year, Ziegler and his staff traded a first and second-round pick for Davante Adams, so the team did not make their first selection until pick No. 90 overall in the third round.
This year, the Raiders struck early, as a six-win season netted them the No. 7 overall pick. With that selection, Las Vegas grabbed Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the premier defensive players in the draft. The thought was teaming Wilson with the combination of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones on the edge would give the team a formidable three-man punch coming off the edge, but all of that will have to wait.
As the rookies reported to camp on July 20, the 2023 NFL season is right on the horizon, but Wilson, and another top Raiders rookie will not be participating anytime soon. Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list, while No. 70 overall pick, Byron Young, was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
Wilson is recovering from a foot injury, so his was expected, but Young starting out on the PUP list was a bit of a shocker. Hopefully both men will be ready for Week 1.
Raiders to work out Marcus Peters
This past Spring, former Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters came in for a visit with the Raiders, though no deal was done. On Monday, Peters will make another visit to Las Vegas, this time to workout, and many feel the Raiders will do whatever they can to get a deal done.
It has been a season of change for the cornerback room, with Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. coming in via free agency, while Jakorian Bennett was a steal on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders also brought back Brandon Facyson after a year in Indianapolis, so you can expect an improved group in 2023.
Peters was an outstanding player, but many feel he is not the impact cornerback he used to be. The Raiders will have to move some pieces around in order to get a deal done, as they are thin when it comes to the salary cap, so keep an eye on that as well.