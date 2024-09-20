Raiders vs Panthers: 2024 Week 3 odds and prediction
By Brad Weiss
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season brings the home opener for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome the winless Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas shocked the NFL landscape with their come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, as they battled back from a ten-point second half deficit against the perennial AFC power.
Last week, like most sites, we were way off in our prediction of the Raiders game vs the Ravens, as Las Vegas was the biggest underdog on the Week 2 slate. This week, we try and right the wrongs vs the Carolina Panthers.
Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook.
Current Raiders vs Ravens odds in Week 2
- Spread: Raiders -6.0
- Over Under: 40.0
- Moneyline: Raiders -265, Panthers +215
The Raiders, for the first time all season, are favorites to win the game against the Panthers this Sunday at home.
Raiders vs Panthers Week 3 prediction
The Panthers did a bit of a shocking move this past week, as former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was replaced by Andy Dalton as the team's starting quarterback. Benching a young quarterback after only less than 20 starts is a bold move by the organization, but Dalton is a seasoned veteran, and presents the Raiders with a bigger challenge than Young would have.
For the Raiders, the hope is that the home crowd, coupled with their strong win in Week 2, will help springboard them to win No. 2 of the young season. Las Vegas stayed in the game early thanks to their strong defense, as Maxx Crosby looks like a legitimate NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
On offense, Las Vegas struggled early on vs the Ravens, but quarterback Gardner Minshew got things cooking in the second half. Minshew threw for 240 yards in the second half alone, and it is clear he is developing a strong rapport with both Davante Adams and Brock Bowers in the passing game.
The real question is whether or not the Raiders can get things going on the ground, as the run game has been non-existent through the first two weeks of the season. If they can get Zamir White going on Sunday, they should be able to dominate this game, easily dispatching the Panthers in front of what should be a rowdy Raider Nation crowd inside Allegiant Stadium.
Final Score: Raiders 30, Panthers 14