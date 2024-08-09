Raiders vs Vikings time, location, streaming, odds & more: everything to know
It's finally here, sort of.
As of this Saturday afternoon, we'll no longer be in the dog days of summer training camp. As of this Saturday afternoon, we'll officially be in the dog days of preseason football, which is obviously way better.
The first Raiders game? A classic rivalry matchup between Las Vegas and Minneapolis. They'll head off to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, which will be great for people who love quarterback rotations. Gardner Minshew! Sam Darnold! Aidan O'Connell! Nick Mullens! This game has everything you need if you're a fan of quarterbacks you absolutely did not want your favorite team to sign.
All (/most) joking aside, it'll be fun to watch one (1) quarter of professional football and then three quarters of whatever comes next. It's been a long summer and it's not like there's a lot going on at 4PM on an August Saturday, anyway. What better time to form your opinions on CB3/CB4 battle? Here are all the details you'll need to know heading into Saturday's monumental matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Vikings in Preseason Week 1
Time/date: 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
TV: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL Mobile App, FuboTV (subscription required)
Betting odds for Raiders at Vikings in Preseason Week 1
If you're interested in throwing a little something on the game – because who wouldn't be for a preseason football game in the middle of a Saturday afternoon – here are some game odds to keep in mind, courtesy of DraftKings.
Spread: Vikings +4
Over/Under: 39
Moneyline: LV -205
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.