Raiders who must step up in a big way vs Ravens in Week 2
By Brad Weiss
With the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the past, the Las Vegas Raiders can now look toward their Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lost their Week 1 matchup as well, but that was against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, a tough task for anybody going into that stadium.
This has all the makings of a blowout loss for the Silver and Black, but as we saw in Week 1 around the NFL, anything is possible. Nobody could have predicted the Cincinnati Bengals would lose at home to the New England Patriots, so as is the case every week, there should at least be some hope that the Raiders can pull this one out.
To do so, they will need some specific players, or coaches, to show up in a big way on Sunday. Traveling east and playing in the early window is never easy, but the Raiders had plenty of positives this past Sunday, including the play of the defense, and the emergence of rookie tight end Brock Bowers.