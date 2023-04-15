Should the Las Vegas Raiders trade for QB Trey Lance?
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a quarterback this draft season, but should they trade for a former first-rounder in Trey Lance?
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders franchise made the decision to part ways with veteran quarterback, Derek Carr. The move away from Carr signaled a new era of Raiders football, as Carr had been the starter for the team from his rookie season in 2014, through the 2022 campaign.
After bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, as well as another former New England Patriots signal-caller in Brian Hoyer to provide depth, it is clear that Josh McDaniels is adding quarterbacks he is comfortable with. Despite the additions, there are reasons to believe the Raiders could be in on a quarterback in the draft, whether or not that pick comes on Day 1.
Back in 2021, the San Francisco 49ers made Trey Lance the No. 3 overall pick, selecting the strong-armed quarterback from North Dakota State. However, since then, Lance has battled injuries and inconsistent play, and apparently, has fallen out of favor with the organization.
Recently, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports went on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast, and stated Lance could be had this offseason, even for a Day 2 pick.