Should the Las Vegas Raiders trade for QB Trey Lance?

Should the Raiders consider trading for Trey Lance?
Why it makes sense
The only second-round pick the Raiders have in 2023 is pick No. 38 overall, a selection in which we recently had the team picking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with in our latest 7-round Raiders mock draft. Lance was a much bigger prospect coming out of college than Hooker is, and based on his skill set, should be a franchise quarterback at the NFL level.
The issue in San Francisco is that when he was injured, as well as current Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Mr. Irrelevant came in and looked every bit the part. Brock Purdy has cemented himself as the QB1 in San Francisco, at least to start camp this summer, leaving Lance to possibly be a former No. 3 overall pick holding the clipboard.
In Las Vegas, Lance could reunite with Garoppolo, a player known for helping younger players along, and sit behind him to continue to learn the NFL game. Lance is still only 22 years old, and if he is fully healthy next season, there is reason to believe that he could grow at the position, and possibly take Jimmy G's role in a year or two.
Garoppolo is an excellent mentor, and someone Lance is familiar with, so Las Vegas would be an perfect landing spot for him in a trade. For the Raiders, it would give them a potential future franchise guy at the position once he is ready.