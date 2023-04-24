Updated Las Vegas Raiders roster, depth chart ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday with Round 1 action, and here, we take a look at the Las Vegas Raiders depth chart before the three-day event.
On Thursday, the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off with Day 1 action, as the first 31 picks of this year's draft class will be announced. The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold 12 draft picks, including the No. 7 overall selection, so get ready for a wild three days and a new group of players entering the franchise.
Last year, Las Vegas did not draft until the third round, but they did get a starting-caliber player in Dylan Parham. Holding four top-100 picks, the Raiders should be able to add much more talent than that this year, as they look to regroup after a tough 2022 campaign that saw them win only six games.
Updated Las Vegas roster, depth chart before the 2023 NFL Draft
Before the upcoming additions in the draft, let's take a look the updated depth chart and roster.
Offense
Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Chase Garbers
Running Back: Josh Jacobs (franchise tag), Jakob Johnson (FB), Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Zamir White, Brittain Brown, Sincere McCormick, Austin Walter
Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, Keelan Cole Sr., Deandre Carter, Tyler Johnson, Cam Sims, DJ Turner, Chris Lacy
Tight End: Austin Hooper, OJ Howard, Jesper Horsted, Cole Fotheringham
Offensive Tackle: Kolton Miller (LT), Jermaine Eluemunor (RT), Justin Herron, Brandon Parker, Thayer Munford Jr., Sebastian Gutierrez, Justin Murray
Offensive Guard: Dylan Parham (LG), Alex Bars (RG), Netane Muti, Jordan Meredith, Vitaliy Gurman
Center: Andre James, Hroniss Grasu
Defense
Defensive End/Edge: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Jordan Willis, Malcolm Koonce
Defensive Tackle: Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Neil Farrell Jr., John Jenkins, Matthew Butler, Adam Butler
Linebacker: Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, Darien Butler, Kana'i Mauga, Curtis Bolton
Cornerback: Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Nate Hobbs (Slot), Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Tyler Hall, Bryce Cosby
Safety: Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Roderic Teamer, Jaquan Johnson, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jalen Elliott
Special Teams
Kicker: Daniel Carlson
Punter: AJ Cole
Long Snapper: Jacob Bobenmeyer
As you can see, the Raiders still have a lot of work to do in terms of bringing in starting-caliber players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The 2023 NFL Draft could be a special one for second-year general manager Dave Ziegler, and it all starts this Thursday, as the team looks to finally hit a home run with their Day 1 pick.