What surprised us in the Raiders 22-10 loss to the Chargers
By Brad Weiss
Despite a strong start from the Las Vegas Raiders defense on Sunday, the final result was a 22-10 road loss to division rival, Los Angeles. Las Vegas held a 7-6 lead going into halftime in this Week 1 AFC West battle, but were outscored 16-3 the rest of the way, resulting in a disappointing loss in front of a mostly Raiders crowd.
While it may be a bit too early to panic, these are some things that surprised us on Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders fail to get Davante Adams involved
Towards the end of last season, the Raiders dominated the Chargers on both sides of the ball, winning a December 14 matchup by the score of 63-21. In that game, star wide receiver Davante Adams went off, catching eight of his 12 targets for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
On Sunday, Adams was not as productive, as it did not seem like a priority of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to get him involved. He finished with five catches on six targets, while averaging less than 12 yards per catch.
If Getsy wants to continue in his role, he better get Adams going in Week 2.
Zamir White struggles in much-anticipated start
Zamir White looked outstanding last season in relief of the injured Josh Jacobs at running back, which made his Week 1 debut as a full-time starter a much-anticipated event. However, White struggled to get the ball rolling for the Raiders, failing in short-yardage situations, as well as having a costly fumble.
White ended up carrying the ball only 13 times, as the Raiders managed to rush the ball 22 overall times in the game. With how badly the offensive line played, and we will get to that in a moment, it could be some time before we see the Raiders rushing attack dominate the way they did towards the end of last season.
Raiders had major offensive Line woes
The Raiders have some major issues along the offensive line, as Andre James struggled, and Cody Whitehair looked terrible in his Raiders debut. Thayer Munford Jr. also had his struggles on Sunday, as the Raiders allowed four sacks, and could not get the run game going at all.
The hope is that Jackson Powers-Johnson can crack the starting lineup sooner than later, and we also may eventually see fellow rookie Delmar Glaze soon. We knew they would struggle up front a bit this season, but Sunday was an atrocious performance up and down the Raiders offensive line.
Raiders struggles against the run
In the first half, the Raiders' defense played elite football, and one could say it was the play on that side of the ball that made this game as close as it was for as long as it was. However, the injuries to Malcolm Koonce during the week, and then Tyree Wilson early in the game hurt what the Raiders wanted to do up front along the defensive line.
In the end, the defense looked gassed, and JK Dobbins ran all over them during the second half. The veteran running back finished the game 135 yards on only ten carries, breaking off a few heartbreaking runs for this defense along the way.