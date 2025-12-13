Predicting the Raiders' final four games of their dreaded 2025 campaign

The Las Vegas Raiders still have four games remaining in what has been a dreadful 2025 NFL season. While many of the coaches and players will be performing for their livelihood over the last quarter of the campaign, the fan base fully has its eyes set on the 2026 NFL Draft.

With a handful of great opponents on the docket, however, the Raiders' prospects for going even .500 in their final quartet of games is low. But the Silver and Black always find a way to screw things up for themselves. Here are our final score predictions for Las Vegas' last month of the season.

Predicting Raiders' last four games of 2025 NFL season

Week 15 @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)

Eagles win 28-13

Even with Kenny Pickett in the lineup, a likely upgrade over Geno Smith, the Raiders are still just levels below the defending Super Bowl champions. It could also be a snowy game, which plays into the Eagles' favor, considering their success is predicated on the run game and controlling the line of scrimmage. Philly is missing Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter, but that shouldn't tip the scales enough for Las Vegas to pull off this improbable upset on Sunday.

Week 16 @ Houston Texans (8-5)

Texans win 24-6

Regardless of who is at quarterback for Las Vegas, it's hard to imagine this team putting the ball in the end zone against the best defense in the league. The Raiders have struggled against far inferior units. Plus, with C.J. Stroud back and the offense humming again, Houston is a formidable foe. They've won five straight games, and they play the lowly Arizona Cardinals this weekend, so it's likely they welcome Las Vegas into NRG Stadium on a sixth-game winning streak that shouldn't be in jeopardy.

Week 17 vs. New York Giants (2-11)

Raiders win 20-17

By every logical metric the Giants should win this game. Their defensive line, alone, should be able to completely push the Raiders' offense off of its axis. Plus, whether it is Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston at quarterback, New York has way more upside, offensively, in this matchup. But the Raider fan part of my brain just knows that Las Vegas will find a way to win its most critical game for the draft order. Hopefully, this is a reverse jinx. But that's not the intention. The Silver and Black just win these games.

Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7)

Chiefs win 27-17

This could change depending on what Kansas City's playoff prospects look like heading into the final game of the season, but the Chiefs, despite their shortcomings this season, are just a much better football team than the Raiders are. If Las Vegas gets to play Gardner Minshew and a crew of backups, then it'll likely escape with a meaningless win. But if the Chiefs have something to play for, then they'll handle the Raiders and keep their Allegiant Stadium win streak alive.