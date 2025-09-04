Predicting the Raiders' forgotten free agents who might spark NFL chaos in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and John Spytek to right the ship this offseason, and the two immediately began purging the roster. Raider Nation could not argue too much, as the team won just four games during the 2024 campaign.

However, the new leadership tandem in Las Vegas got rid of a few fan favorites, as well as some of the best players on the defense. This included letting Robert Spillane, Tre'Von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs all leave in free agency without a contract.

But several other key players were not retained by the new regime in Las Vegas this offseason either. Although their departures did not garner as much fanfare, these three recently-departed Raiders could spark chaos with their new teams during the 2025 NFL season.

These forgotten Raiders free agents could show out with new teams

1. Divine Deablo, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Raider Nation was fairly divided on Deablo throughout his tenure with the Silver and Black. So, when he left for the Falcons this offseason, it did not hit as hard as Spillane's signing with the Patriots. But Deablo was still a starting linebacker for three years and had plenty of good moments.

This offseason, he stole the show at training camp down in Atlanta and is listed as a starting inside linebacker for the Falcons' defense. In an NFC South division that boasts just one surefire opposing offense, Deablo could make his mark this season.

2. K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, New England Patriots

Chaisson was a late addition to the roster last season but performed quite well in Malcolm Koonce's absence. The new regime in Las Vegas is banking on a strong return from Koonce and a Tyree Wilson emergence, but Chaisson already showed out at Patriots camp this summer.

On a strong defensive line where most of the attention will be diverted elsewhere, Chaisson could easily have a successful campaign in New England. His first test will be against some familiar faces on the Raiders' offensive line in Week 1.

3. Jack Jones, CB, Miami Dolphins

Jones was always a polarizing player for the Raiders, and by the time he was released, most of the fan base was fine with him being gone. However, because he was waived just before the NFL Draft and spent most of the offseason as a free agent, fans did not really absorb the fact that he was gone.

Now, however, he will be a starting cornerback in an incredibly weak Dolphins secondary, so he'll have the opportunity to prove once again that he can be a star in this league. As always, Jones will make some big plays, which could spark some chaos.

