Price may be right for Raiders to snag promising wideout on the trade block

The Las Vegas Raiders made no shortage of sweeping changes this offseason, which were obviously headlined by hiring Klint Kubiak and selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But John Spytek wasn't able to get to everything in one go-around.

While they made additions to bolster the defense and the offensive line through free agency and the NFL Draft, they left some things to be desired in the wide receiver room. And the latest update from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer should have Las Vegas' attention.

Breer revealed that he believes New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte can be acquired for a mere fifth or sixth-round pick. And with some potential holes at receiver, Las Vegas should call the Patriots and at least gauge the price for the pass-catcher, even if Spytek seems content.

Las Vegas Raiders should think about trading for New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is certainly looking to get paid sooner rather than later. And when you look at Las Vegas' salary cap situation next year, that wouldn't be a problem if Boutte produces, as the Raiders will have a projected $72 million available in 2027 per Overthecap.

The Raiders signed Jalen Nailor in free agency, and he'll start alongside Tre Tucker. Besides those two, the third spot is up for grabs between Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Malik Benson. It should be Bech, but if the Raiders added Boutte, he could easily fill out their starting lineup.

Over 34 career games (23 starts) in New England, Boutte has compiled 78 catches (121 targets) for 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Boutte posted career-highs in yards per reception (16.7) and touchdowns (6). He also torched the Raiders in Week 1.

For a Patriots team that had four players with 500+ receiving yards in 2025, Boutte being one of them shows the potential he has if he's featured more in the aerial game. And for a Raiders team that will eventually have Mendoza taking snaps in 2026, they can surely upgrade at receiver.

Boutte isn't the fastest or shiftiest receiver, but he showed he can be reliable with secure hands, reducing his drops from five to just one in 2025. The LSU product has never received more than 68 targets in a season, but he could certainly see that number increase if he were in Las Vegas.

Brock Bowers is the only pass catcher on the Raiders roster who will give teams a cause to be concerned, which shows the need for more juice in the room. Flipping a late-day 3 pick for a receiver who could carve out a role with the Raiders seems worth it.

If he balls out in Las Vegas, they can easily hammer out a new deal to keep him. But if it doesn't work out, they can let him walk without feeling bad about the compensation they gave up. It seems like a win-win situation for Las Vegas and should be something they consider in the coming weeks.