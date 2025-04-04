Proposed Raiders trade for Tyreek Hill might just be crazy enough to work

It's about time for a Raiders heat check.

Las Vegas' offseason plan has worked to perfection so far – maybe suspiciously so? – and it'd be hard to blame Raiders fans for waiting on the other shoe to drop. Hiring a competent GM? Bringing in one of the best available coaches on the market? Getting an under-market extension done with one of the most accurate QBs in football? Something's up.

Bleacher Report, as always, saw the forrest through the trees and beat the rest of the internet to the punch. They know the Raiders are always good for at least one Extremely Raiders Move per offseason, which is probably why they included them in a list of teams that could pull off a trade for Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill. It's one of those pieces of content you start by laughing at before realizing, uh, that you're actually kinda in on the idea?

B/R's hypothetical Tyreek Hill Raiders trade is wild, but also kinda makes sense?

Las Vegas Raiders Receive: WR Tyreek Hill, 2025, 5th-Rounder (No. 151), 2026 5th-Rounder

Miami Dolphins Receive: WR Tre Tucker, 2025 3rd-Rounder (No. 68), 2026 3rd-Rounder

"Raiders general manager John Spytek values his draft picks, so he would probably negotiate an even pick swap in a deal for Hill. Nonetheless, he should consider acquiring the dynamic wideout for a big-play boost to the team's passing attack ... The Raiders can bring in Hill as an upgrade over Tucker to field a more explosive offense with Smith's ability to sling the ball accurately downfield. Because head coach Mike McDaniel emphasizes offensive speed, he may want Tucker in a deal."

I usually reserve this space for lightly (" ") making fun of Bleacher Report, but I'll be honest: the idea of Geno Smith, Brock Bowers, Tyreek Hill, and either Ashton Jeanty or Tetairoa McMillan in the Raiders offense is too intoxicating to mock. I don't know how good they'd be, but I am extremely confident that they'd be fun. And when you're playing in the AFC West during the Patrick Mahomes era, fun's about as good as you can ask for.

B/R, perhaps I treated you too harshly. I hope Tom Brady has your push alerts turned on.