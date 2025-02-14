Pros and Cons of Raiders using No. 6 overall pick on Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders have the benefit of flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they need playmakers to turn this offense around. Drafting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty hasn't been a very popular selection due to how rarely running backs are picked that high anymore, but Las Vegas might break that trend.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Jeanty could come off the board as early as No. 6 overall. This would certainly be a major surprise to Raiders fans are were anticipating a new quarterback or wide receiver with this pick, but it would be one way for Pete Carroll and new GM John Spytek to assert themselves as the unquestioned leaders of this franchise.

This selection is far from a home run due to all the pitfalls that are associated with picking a running back that high and failing to become a winner with him in the backfield, but there is also a universe where whoever ends up being the Raiders' starting quarterback thrives as a result of having the ultra-consistent Jeanty next to him in the backfield.

Pros and Cons of Raiders taking Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall

Pros

Jeanty came just a few yards short of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season rushing mark many thought would never be touched, and he did it thanks to a combination of tremendous vision between the tackles, great quickness, and the best ability to break tackles that any prospect in years has brought to the table.

The Raiders' running game, or lack of same, was pitiful last year. Even after hiring pass-happy Chip Kelly as OC, Carroll will try his hardest to run the ball. Jeanty could be the centerpiece of Carroll's offense, which will be essential for competing in what has quickly become a very competitive AFC West.

Would Zamir White and the rest of that thoroughly below-average cast of characters from last year really be an appealing option.

Cons

Even in this new age where running backs are back in vogue, one might wonder how much value there would be in picking someone as high as No. 6 overall. This team has no franchise quarterback, poor receiving skill, and a secondary that could use another impact playmaker.

Jeanty is a tremendous player, but this draft is full of quality running backs. The Raiders could wait until the second or third round, which features standouts like North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and a pair of Kelly's Ohio State pupils in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, and still land a starter.

Carroll and Spytek have a franchise-altering decision to make, as Jeanty could set them up for a new age of prosperity or ruin them for years to come.